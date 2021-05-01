Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Short Interest Up 62.1% in April

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,500 shares, a growth of 62.1% from the March 31st total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,043,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of AITX opened at $0.10 on Friday. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.09.

Get Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions alerts:

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Company Profile

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc focuses on the delivery of artificial intelligence and robotic solutions for operational, security, and monitoring needs. The company was formerly known as On The Move Systems Corp. and changed its name to Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc in August 2018.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.