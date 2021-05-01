Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Short Interest Up 62.1% in April

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,500 shares, a growth of 62.1% from the March 31st total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,043,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of AITX opened at $0.10 on Friday. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.09.
Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Company Profile
