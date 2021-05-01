Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share (NYSE:APAM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.04 EPS.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 179.65%. The business had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis.

APAM has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

NYSE APAM opened at $50.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $57.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.08 and its 200-day moving average is $49.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APAM. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

