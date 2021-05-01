Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Short Interest Down 28.0% in April

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the March 31st total of 10,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 million, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average is $2.90. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.47 million for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 16.59% and a negative net margin of 7.49%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) by 59.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 27,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.69% of Art’s-Way Manufacturing worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

About Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, blowers, running gears, and dump boxes; portable grinder mixers; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; land maintenance equipment; moldboard plows; reels for combines and swathers; silage blowers and reels; land management equipment; and after-market service parts.

