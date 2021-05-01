Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Short Interest Down 28.0% in April

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the March 31st total of 10,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 million, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average is $2.90. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.41.
Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.47 million for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 16.59% and a negative net margin of 7.49%.
About Art’s-Way Manufacturing
Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, blowers, running gears, and dump boxes; portable grinder mixers; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; land maintenance equipment; moldboard plows; reels for combines and swathers; silage blowers and reels; land management equipment; and after-market service parts.
