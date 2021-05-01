Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACND) Short Interest Up 116.1% in April

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACND) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,000 shares, an increase of 116.1% from the March 31st total of 72,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 633,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 651,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,681,000 after purchasing an additional 100,200 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Ascendant Digital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $2,069,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendant Digital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $505,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendant Digital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Ascendant Digital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. 31.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACND stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $9.94. 36,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,005. Ascendant Digital Acquisition has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $11.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.14.

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

