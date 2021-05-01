ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. ASML comprises 0.5% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 216.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,440,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $702,557,000 after acquiring an additional 985,753 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 880,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,556,000 after acquiring an additional 380,581 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,855,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,880,258,000 after acquiring an additional 206,103 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,532,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,890,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,304,856,000 after acquiring an additional 117,399 shares during the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML opened at $648.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $613.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $515.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $275.96 and a 12 month high of $675.65.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, April 26th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Cowen upgraded ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

