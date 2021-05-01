Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 13.39%.

Shares of NYSE:ASPN traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.23. The company had a trading volume of 527,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $516.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.94 and a beta of 1.75. Aspen Aerogels has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.72.

In related news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $328,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASPN. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Aerogels currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.04.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

