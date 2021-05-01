Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Gap Down to $152.89

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $152.89, but opened at $133.25. Aspen Technology shares last traded at $135.94, with a volume of 24,038 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AZPN. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.84.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.37 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Hague sold 552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.15, for a total value of $84,538.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,190.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,590 shares of company stock valued at $670,791. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,681,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,519,000 after purchasing an additional 87,511 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,107,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,272,000 after purchasing an additional 73,237 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,027,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,864,000 after purchasing an additional 217,821 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 844,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,010,000 after purchasing an additional 124,955 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 815,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,177,000 after purchasing an additional 10,947 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

