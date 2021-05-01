Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 425,051 Shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) by 103.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 834,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 425,051 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 1.81% of Ambac Financial Group worth $13,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Ambac Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Ambac Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ambac Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ambac Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. 79.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMBC stock opened at $17.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.30 and a 200-day moving average of $16.47. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $18.63. The company has a market cap of $792.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.39.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $88.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.91) EPS.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and interest rate derivative transactions.

