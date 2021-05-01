Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 152.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 375,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,800 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Tenable were worth $13,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 336.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after acquiring an additional 523,335 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 139,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 60,025 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $1,497,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,579.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry M. Kennelly sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $720,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 296,148 shares of company stock worth $12,897,415. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $37.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.87 and a beta of 1.81. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.22 and a 52-week high of $58.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.39.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.72 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 18.87% and a negative return on equity of 56.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Tenable from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.29.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

