Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $10.65 Million in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 406,137 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,653,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products during the first quarter worth $4,271,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products during the first quarter worth $532,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products during the first quarter worth $64,000. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products during the first quarter worth $365,000. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products during the first quarter worth $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

In other news, Director Curtis M. Stevens sold 13,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $355,366.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $135,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman William C. Griffiths sold 28,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $710,412.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 234,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,785,500.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 156,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,873,381 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NX opened at $27.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $28.56. The company has a market capitalization of $918.04 million, a PE ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.58.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $230.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Quanex Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.81%.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.