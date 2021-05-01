Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 851,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,068,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.34% of Vonage as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vonage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,739,000. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vonage by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 8,020,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,269,000 after buying an additional 2,020,873 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vonage by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,491,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,955,000 after buying an additional 1,002,239 shares during the period. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. bought a new stake in Vonage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,628,000. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vonage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,240,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vonage alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on VG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Summit Insights restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vonage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:VG opened at $13.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.18. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.49, a P/E/G ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Vonage had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $323.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.15 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 12,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $160,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $4,512,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,734,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,367,511.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 362,858 shares of company stock valued at $5,408,225. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.