ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,600 shares, a decrease of 42.6% from the March 31st total of 171,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 99,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.41% of ATA Creativity Global at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Get ATA Creativity Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AACG opened at $3.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.20. ATA Creativity Global has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $19.75.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.33 million during the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 37.42% and a negative net margin of 66.01%.

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China. The company's educational services include portfolio training, educational travel, overseas study counseling, and other educational services. It also offers online courses for students.

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.