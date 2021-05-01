Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 10.000-10.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.47 billion-$2.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.09 billion.Atkore also updated its FY21 guidance to $10.00-10.70 EPS.

Shares of ATKR stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.28. 875,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.00. Atkore has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $81.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 2.47.

Get Atkore alerts:

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.96. Atkore had a return on equity of 47.96% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $639.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Atkore in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Atkore from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Atkore from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atkore currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.00.

In other Atkore news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $108,870.00. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.