Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Given “Sell” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ATLKY. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Atlas Copco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATLKY opened at $60.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Atlas Copco has a one year low of $32.50 and a one year high of $66.50. The company has a market capitalization of $73.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 14.71%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

