Atlas Private Wealth Management Has $197,000 Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,463 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in V.F. were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VFC. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 198.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 87.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $87.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of -674.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.54.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

VFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen raised their price target on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global raised V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

