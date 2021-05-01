Atlas Private Wealth Management Sells 250 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Atlas Private Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 167.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:ITB opened at $73.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.76. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

