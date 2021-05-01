Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Raised to $270.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target increased by Macquarie from $263.00 to $270.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TEAM. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $253.35.

TEAM traded up $9.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $237.56. 3,070,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,419,070. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of -131.25, a P/E/G ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $225.36 and its 200 day moving average is $225.37. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $146.06 and a 12 month high of $262.40.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.87 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 25.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Atlassian by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,576,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,538,116,000 after buying an additional 78,271 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,283,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,615,000 after buying an additional 283,238 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,986,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,361,000 after buying an additional 384,618 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Atlassian by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,703,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $866,045,000 after buying an additional 384,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,423,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $800,565,000 after buying an additional 133,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

