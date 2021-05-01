ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATN International, Inc. invests, own and operate communications companies and renewable energy assets. The company through its operating subsidiaries provide wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers including mobile wireless solutions, local exchange services and broadband internet services; distributed solar electric power to corporate, utility and municipal customers and owner and operator of terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport systems primarily in the United States and the Caribbean. ATN International Inc., formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc., is based in Beverly, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded ATN International from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of ATN International from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ATN International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.00.

ATN International stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,232. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.63 million, a P/E ratio of -227.90 and a beta of 0.28. ATN International has a twelve month low of $40.99 and a twelve month high of $66.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.44.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. ATN International had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. Equities analysts expect that ATN International will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -618.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of ATN International in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in ATN International in the first quarter worth $55,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in ATN International by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ATN International by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ATN International in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

