Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Short Interest Update

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of AEXAY opened at $13.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.92. Atos has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $19.01.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th.
Atos Company Profile
Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations.
