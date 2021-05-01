Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Short Interest Update

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of AEXAY opened at $13.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.92. Atos has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $19.01.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEXAY. UBS Group lowered Atos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Atos in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atos in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Atos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered Atos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations.

