AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Shares Sold by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,785 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 58.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure during the first quarter valued at approximately $409,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,820,000 after buying an additional 29,179 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,571,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

In related news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total transaction of $195,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,736,586.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,787,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 167,941 shares of company stock worth $10,467,300. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATRC stock opened at $77.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.27. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.04 and a 52 week high of $79.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -67.02 and a beta of 1.13.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. Equities research analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AtriCure Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

