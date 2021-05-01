AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Price Target Raised to $102.00

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from $77.00 to $102.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ATRC. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on AtriCure from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AtriCure from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research increased their price target on AtriCure from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AtriCure from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AtriCure from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. AtriCure currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Shares of ATRC opened at $77.07 on Wednesday. AtriCure has a 1 year low of $34.04 and a 1 year high of $79.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.85.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total value of $195,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,736,586.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,787,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 167,941 shares of company stock valued at $10,467,300. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in AtriCure in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,672,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 221,399 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,325,000 after purchasing an additional 47,101 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 236,931 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,190,000 after purchasing an additional 100,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in AtriCure in the third quarter valued at about $480,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

