AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC reissued a buy rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.43.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $31.41 on Wednesday. AT&T has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The company has a market capitalization of $224.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,944,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 39,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 20,216 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in AT&T by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 132,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 44,059 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in AT&T by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,379,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,432,000 after acquiring an additional 570,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in AT&T by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 198,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after acquiring an additional 63,812 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

