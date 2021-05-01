Attila (ATT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.65 Million

Attila (CURRENCY:ATT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 30th. One Attila coin can now be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00000905 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Attila has traded 61.4% higher against the dollar. Attila has a market capitalization of $236.31 million and $1.65 million worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Attila

ATT is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 coins. Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO . The official website for Attila is www.attnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Attila (Agreement of Telecom Technosphere) is a decentralized information communication protocol based on blockchain technology. It is committed to providing an autonomous cross-platform communication solution for global social networks. “

