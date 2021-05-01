Atwood & Palmer Inc. Purchases 82 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 398,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,443,000 after acquiring an additional 8,929 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 178,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the first quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 24,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

NYSE JNJ opened at $162.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $428.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $173.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.18.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

