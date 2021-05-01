AU Optronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Short Interest Update

AU Optronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 898,800 shares, a decrease of 33.1% from the March 31st total of 1,344,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 818,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

OTCMKTS:AUOTY traded down $1.47 on Friday, hitting $11.63. 689,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.80. AU Optronics has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

Get AU Optronics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AU Optronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

AU Optronics Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays (TFT-LCDs) and other flat panel displays. The company operates in two segments, Display and Energy. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions, monitors, mobile PCs and devices, automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, etc.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for AU Optronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AU Optronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.