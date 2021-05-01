Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.35) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.31). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.87). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.26. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 173,992.23%. The firm had revenue of $50.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AUPH shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Shares of NASDAQ AUPH traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.27. The stock had a trading volume of 10,889,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,189,112. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.19. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 0.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUPH. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

