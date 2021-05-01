Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 43.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 13.1% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 1,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $186.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $80.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $127.31 and a one year high of $197.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $189.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.57.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.84%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.88.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

