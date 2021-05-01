Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) PT Raised to $39.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its price objective upped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avantor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

AVTR opened at $32.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.21. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 267.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. Avantor has a 1 year low of $16.15 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avantor will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $3,242,179.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,639.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Wondrasch sold 49,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $1,472,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,456 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,168. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Avantor by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,163,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,662,000 after acquiring an additional 15,742,336 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Avantor by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,849,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,713,000 after buying an additional 3,081,641 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Avantor by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,358,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,048,000 after buying an additional 5,141,022 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Avantor by 825.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,571,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,737,000 after buying an additional 10,321,479 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Avantor in the fourth quarter worth $246,656,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

