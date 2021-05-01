Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.71-0.77 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.7-5.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.66 billion.Avnet also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to 0.710-0.770 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVT. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Avnet from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avnet from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.40.

Shares of AVT opened at $43.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.26, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.39. Avnet has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $44.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.01.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Avnet had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avnet will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Avnet’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

In other news, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $173,373.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avnet stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

