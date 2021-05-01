Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.950-2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.49 billion-$4.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.30 billion.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.89. 2,440,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,928,670. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 79.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $32.93.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AXTA shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems to a positive rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.62.

In related news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $561,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.