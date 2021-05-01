AXEL (AXEL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $91.73 Million

AXEL (CURRENCY:AXEL) traded up 13.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. AXEL has a market capitalization of $91.73 million and $96,187.00 worth of AXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AXEL coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000575 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AXEL has traded 33.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000266 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004885 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00068193 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000109 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 39.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AXEL Profile

AXEL (CRYPTO:AXEL) is a coin. It launched on July 26th, 2019. AXEL’s total supply is 764,069,856 coins and its circulating supply is 276,399,854 coins. AXEL’s official message board is medium.com/@AxelUnlimited . The Reddit community for AXEL is https://reddit.com/r/AXELNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AXEL’s official website is axel.network . AXEL’s official Twitter account is @axelunlimited and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AXEL Go is a cloud storage and file-sharing application that is designed to combine a simple, intuitive user interface with powerful capabilities. AXEL Go is driven by two different decentralized technologies: the InterPlanetary File System (IPFS) and blockchain. AXEL Go uses its own cryptocurrency, the AXEL Token, as the fuel to facilitate sharing across the network. Every time the user shares a file, a small proportion of an AXEL Token is spent. “

