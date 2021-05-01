Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is focused on development and commercialization of a novel implantable SNM system for patients with urinary and bowel dysfunction and disrupting the SNM market. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is based in Irvine, CA. “

AXNX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Axonics Modulation Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.78.

Shares of AXNX opened at $62.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.11 and a beta of 0.02. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $64.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 8.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.01 and its 200-day moving average is $52.05.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.86 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 76.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axonics Modulation Technologies will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 13,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $700,700.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,439,122.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $219,152.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,223 shares in the company, valued at $5,513,406.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,833 shares of company stock worth $10,705,120 over the last three months. 25.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

