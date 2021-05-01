B. Riley Increases Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Price Target to $14.50

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) had its target price raised by investment analysts at B. Riley from $11.50 to $14.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the investment management company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 12.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on HRZN. Compass Point lowered shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.63.

Shares of HRZN stock opened at $16.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $325.14 million, a P/E ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.10. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1-year low of $8.71 and a 1-year high of $17.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.61.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.89%. Equities research analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

