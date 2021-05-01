B. Riley Initiates Coverage on Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cassava Sciences’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.07) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.88) EPS.

SAVA has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cassava Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jonestrading restated a buy rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cassava Sciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.60.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ:SAVA opened at $46.80 on Tuesday. Cassava Sciences has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $117.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.00 and a beta of 1.47.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cassava Sciences by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,970,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,440,000 after purchasing an additional 525,472 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cassava Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,687,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cassava Sciences by 569.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 611,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 520,414 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Cassava Sciences by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 349,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 90,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC bought a new position in Cassava Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.65% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.