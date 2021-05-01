B. Riley Initiates Coverage on INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB)

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on INMB. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of INmune Bio in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded INmune Bio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.17.

Get INmune Bio alerts:

NASDAQ:INMB opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.67. INmune Bio has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $29.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 3.01.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that INmune Bio will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INMB. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in INmune Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in INmune Bio by 40.9% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in INmune Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in INmune Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for INmune Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INmune Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.