B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Position Trimmed by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 99.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,386,600 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in B2Gold by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 129,361,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $724,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975,120 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in B2Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,762,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in B2Gold by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,933,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,595,000 after purchasing an additional 120,902 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in B2Gold by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,478,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,259,000 after purchasing an additional 678,911 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in B2Gold by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,863,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,832,000 after purchasing an additional 257,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BTG. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $11.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of B2Gold from $11.00 to $9.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a $7.00 target price on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.34.

B2Gold stock opened at $4.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. B2Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $7.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.61.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $479.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.43 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 19.90%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

