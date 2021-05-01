B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.04.

BTO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities cut B2Gold from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, April 16th. CIBC lifted their price target on B2Gold to C$8.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.75 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Friday, April 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on B2Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their price objective on B2Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of B2Gold stock traded down C$0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching C$5.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,499,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,745,426. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. B2Gold has a one year low of C$5.25 and a one year high of C$9.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.04.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$625.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$609.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently 14.95%.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

