Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (OTCMKTS:BSHPF) Short Interest Update

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (OTCMKTS:BSHPF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 42.6% from the March 31st total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.5 days.

Bahamas Petroleum stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.00. 1,060,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,467. Bahamas Petroleum has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02.

Get Bahamas Petroleum alerts:

About Bahamas Petroleum

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. Bahamas Petroleum Company plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Bahamas Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bahamas Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.