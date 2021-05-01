Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) PT Lowered to $20.50

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $21.00 to $20.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BKR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Baker Hughes from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. COKER & PALMER raised shares of Baker Hughes from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Baker Hughes from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.97.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $20.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $25.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.57.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. Baker Hughes’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $971,133,622.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $232,534.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKR. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,368,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,140,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 371.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 137,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 108,308 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,430,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 222,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. 98.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

