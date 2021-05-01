Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Receives $99.69 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.69.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th.

In related news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $713,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Ball by 1.8% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in Ball by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 3,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ball by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 25,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Ball by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ball by 2.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ball stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $93.64. 1,243,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,911,229. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. Ball has a 12-month low of $59.79 and a 12-month high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ball will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.72%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

