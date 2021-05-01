Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Banco Santander had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 13.21%.

NYSE SAN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,688,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,516,952. The company has a market capitalization of $66.07 billion, a PE ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. Banco Santander has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $3.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.11.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.0081 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.