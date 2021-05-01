Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Bank of America by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.32.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $40.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $349.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $41.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.18.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.