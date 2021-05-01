Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of Communications had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 8.48%.

Shares of OTCMKTS BCMXY opened at $15.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.67. The firm has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.31. Bank of Communications has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bank of Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services primarily in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including demand, time, call, withdrawal, foreign currency, swap management, and education deposits, as well as certificate of deposits; credit and debit cards; housing and personal loans; and wealth management products, and wealth management advisory and consulting services.

