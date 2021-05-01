Bank of Hawaii Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $90.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. Bank of Hawaii has a 12 month low of $48.77 and a 12 month high of $99.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.35. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 48.20%.

In other news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien sold 5,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $464,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,724.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,216,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,058,000 after buying an additional 165,430 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,180,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,456,000 after buying an additional 98,718 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 828,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,468,000 after buying an additional 137,208 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 617,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,278,000 after buying an additional 16,826 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at $42,814,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

