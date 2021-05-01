Bank of Stockton Lowers Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Bank of Stockton cut its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CL. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 634,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,983,000 after purchasing an additional 37,354 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.7% in the first quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 31.6% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CL opened at $80.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.69. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $65.54 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The firm has a market cap of $68.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

CL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.17.

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total value of $1,627,425.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,371,760.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $26,697.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

