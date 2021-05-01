Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank7 had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 35.06%.

Shares of BSVN stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.71. 16,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,683. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.26 million, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.68. Bank7 has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $19.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. Bank7’s payout ratio is presently 22.45%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank7 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

