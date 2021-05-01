Barclays Increases Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target to $200.00

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $150.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VMC. Raymond James started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vulcan Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $150.95.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $178.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.88. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $88.60 and a 52 week high of $182.55.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.49%.

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at $345,230.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schwab Charitable Fund grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2,576.5% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 40,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after acquiring an additional 38,518 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,198,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4.5% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,711,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

