Barclays (LON:BARC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their neutral rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on shares of Barclays and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of Barclays and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.74) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 193.42 ($2.53).

Get Barclays alerts:

Shares of BARC opened at GBX 175.50 ($2.29) on Friday. Barclays has a 12 month low of GBX 88.90 ($1.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 183.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 150.46. The firm has a market cap of £30.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 0.65%.

In other Barclays news, insider Tushar Morzaria bought 13,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.47) per share, for a total transaction of £24,700.41 ($32,271.24).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.