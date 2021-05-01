Barclays Reiterates “€78.00” Price Target for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME)

Barclays set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FME. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.40 ($61.65) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €69.21 ($81.42).

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €66.16 ($77.84) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.40, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €63.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €65.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.48. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a one year high of €79.96 ($94.07).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

