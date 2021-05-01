Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $301.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.70 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 8.63%. Barnes Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Barnes Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.780-1.980 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.78-1.98 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:B traded down $1.12 on Friday, reaching $49.92. 294,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,196. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.44 and a 200-day moving average of $49.26. Barnes Group has a twelve month low of $30.71 and a twelve month high of $57.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is presently 19.94%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on B. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.18.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.